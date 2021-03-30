Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Etc.) Premiere New Track “Slave”

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Melodic death metal supergroup Act Of Denial (Soilwork, Testament, Benighted, Septicflesh, Etc.) premiere their new single titled “Slave", taken from their debut album “Negative” which will see a release later this year via Crusader Records.

Comments singer Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.) of this new song:

“Hi, i’m here to talk a little bit about Act Of Denial‘s new single ‘Slave‘. This song really brings you back to the late 90s and early 2000s, at least that’s what I feel. I was part of the scene, I released the first record with Soilwork in 1998. and this defenetely brings me back and it has all trademarks and the bluesy break down, and that’s something what we always had from back then. The chorus is very majestic and super melodic and has 2001 written all over it. Loving this song and i hope you’ll enjoy it too. It’s cool.”

Act Of Denial are:

Vocals: Bjorn “Speed” Strid (Soilwork, etc.)

Lead guitars: Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim)

Rhythm guitars: Luger (Benighted, Koziak)

Bass: Steve DiGiorgio (Testament)

Drums: Kerim “Krimh” Lechner (Septicflesh)

Keys: John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra)