Code Premiere New Track "The Mad White Hair" From Upcoming New Album "Flyblown Prince"

posted Mar 29, 2021 at 2:45 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

UK's avant-garde black metal band Code premiere a new track called "The Mad White Hair", taken from their upcoming new album "Flyblown Prince". The record will be released by Dark Essence Records on June 4th and features cover art by Kristina Pavleska.

Check out now "The Mad White Hair" below.


