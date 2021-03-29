Gorebag Premiere New Song "Regurgitated Eyeball Soup" From Upcoming New Album "Tethered to the Wicked Domain"

Finland's slamming brutal death band Gorebag premiere a new song entitled "Regurgitated Eyeball Soup", taken from their upcoming new album "Tethered to the Wicked Domain", which will be out in stores this year.

Check out now "Regurgitated Eyeball Soup" below.



