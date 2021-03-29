Hypocrisy Have Completed Work On Their New Album
Hypocrisy‘s first new studio full-length since 2013’s “End Of Disclosure” has officially been completed. Frontman/guitarist Peter Tägtgren announced via his Instagram that the band's new 11 song album has been mixed and mastered. An official release date for the outing has yet to be disclosed.
