Shade of Sorrow Premiere Debut Single & Music Video "No Return"
Finnish melodic death metal unit Shade of Sorrow premiere their debut single and official music video titled "No Return". Tuomas Saukkonen of Wolfheart helmed both the recording of the track and the video production.
Check out now "No Return" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nightrage Premiere New Official Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Ageless Oblivion Premiere New Track & Music Video
0 Comments on "Shade of Sorrow Premiere Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.