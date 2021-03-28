Nightrage Premiere New Official Lyric Video For "Abyss Rising" From Upcoming New Album
Greek/Swedish melodic death metal outfit Nightrage premiere a new official lyric video for "Abyss Rising", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The outing is set for release this coming fall.
Check out now "Abyss Rising" below.
