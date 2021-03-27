Aduanten (Ex-Vex, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Drowning Tide" From Upcoming Debut EP "Sullen Cadence"

Austin, Texas-based blackened death metal outfit Aduanten (ex-Vex) premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "The Drowning Tide", taken from their upcoming debut EP "Sullen Cadence". The EP will be digitally released on May 3rd and a cassette tape edition will be released by Eihwaz Recordings.

