Khandra Premiere New Song & Music Video "Irrigating Lethal Acres with Blood" From Upcoming New Album "All Occupied by Sole Death"

Khandra premiere a new song and music video named "Irrigating Lethal Acres with Blood", taken from their upcoming new album "All Occupied by Sole Death". The effort will be released by Season of Mist Underground Activists on May 28.

Check out now "Irrigating Lethal Acres with Blood" below.



