Ghost Iris Premiere New Song & Music Video "Cold Sweat" From Upcoming New Album "Comatose"

Ghost Iris premiere a new music video for their latest advance track “Cold Sweat“ off the band’s impending new record “Comatose” due out on May 07th via Long Branch Records.

Tell the band:

“Mankind can be devious. Sinners all, no one is perfect. But does judgment await, or does existence simply cease to exist, once the light switch is set to ‘off’? It’s a song that explores the darkness present in us all, and what we must do to fight it. Life is cold and it’s a slippery slope.”