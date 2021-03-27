Ghost Iris Premiere New Song & Music Video "Cold Sweat" From Upcoming New Album "Comatose"
Ghost Iris premiere a new music video for their latest advance track “Cold Sweat“ off the band’s impending new record “Comatose” due out on May 07th via Long Branch Records.
Tell the band:
“Mankind can be devious. Sinners all, no one is perfect. But does judgment await, or does existence simply cease to exist, once the light switch is set to ‘off’? It’s a song that explores the darkness present in us all, and what we must do to fight it. Life is cold and it’s a slippery slope.”
