Ghost Iris Premiere New Song & Music Video "Cold Sweat" From Upcoming New Album "Comatose"

posted Mar 27, 2021 at 4:24 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Ghost Iris premiere a new music video for their latest advance track “Cold Sweat“ off the band’s impending new record “Comatose” due out on May 07th via Long Branch Records.

“Mankind can be devious. Sinners all, no one is perfect. But does judgment await, or does existence simply cease to exist, once the light switch is set to ‘off’? It’s a song that explores the darkness present in us all, and what we must do to fight it. Life is cold and it’s a slippery slope.”

