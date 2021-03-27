Lamb Of God Premiere New Lyric Video "Hyperthermic/Accelerate"

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Lamb Of God premiere a new official music video for their new single “Hyperthermic/Accelerate”. It is taken from their new deluxe edition of the band’s 2020 self-titled full-length, out now via Epic Records. That expanded version of the album also includes a second disc containing their full September 18, 2020 livestream performance "Live In Richmond, VA".