Satanic Planet (The Locust, Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video“Baphomet”

Satanic Planet - the new project featuring Justin Pearson (The Locust, Dead Cross, etc. fame), Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, ex-Slayer, etc.), Luke Henshaw (Planet B, etc.) and Lucien Greaves (co-founder of The Satanic Temple) - premiere their debut single and music video “Baphomet“ streaming below.

Their self-titled debut release will feature guest appearances from Cattle Decapitation‘s Travis Ryan, Silent‘s Jung Sing, etc. and hit stores on May 28th viaThree One G Records.

Greaves commented of “Baphomet“:

“Goat headed, human bodied, and three-horned, the Baphomet is an icon symbolizing the reconciliation of opposites; dueling binaries combined and transcending into something greater than the sum of their parts. The track we have titled ‘Baphomet‘ blends the electronic with the medieval, the drone with the scream, the raucous with the orchestral. These conflicting elements, we hope, blend to create Easy Listening for the Apocalypse.”