Elvenking Shares New Music Video "The Moon And The Magic"

In August 2019, Elvenking entered a new era with releasing the concept album "Reader Of The Runes - Divination." Today, the band adds another chapter to their book of epic stories, presenting their Elvenlegions the single, “The Moon And The Magic”. Check out the video below.

The band states: "'The Moon and Magic' is the link between Reader of the Runes – Divination and the next chapters of the story to come. The song was written with the rest of the Divination material and was recorded during the sessions of the album but we wanted to have a bridge-song to be released between the first and the second album. It has been the last song written for the album with this specific idea in mind. The mood of both the music and the lyrics is kind of “calm-before-the storm”, a scene that catches the silence before everything reaches its climax. Plunge yourself into the Moon and Magic and read the Lines that no one reads…"