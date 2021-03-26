Witherfall Posts New Music Video "The Unyielding Grip Of Each Passing Day" Online
Witherfall has released a video for "The Unyielding Grip Of Each Passing Day", from their new album, Curse Of Autumn. The clip, which can be seen below, showcases the stellar technical qualities of the individual members of the band - in particular drummer Marco Minnemann (The Aristocrats, Necrophagist, Jordan Rudess, Kreator) and bassist Anthony Crawford (Chon, Alan Holdsworth, Virgil Donati).
Witherfall talk about the song and video: "Witherfall approaches writing music more like a classical composer would than a common modern metal band. Sometimes the ideas for a composition span more than the logical breadth of one song. A good example is the three song 'Curse Of Autumn' suite. This piece contains within it the songs: 'Curse Of Autumn', 'The Unyielding Grip Of Each Passing Day' and 'The Other Side Of Fear'. If you listen to those songs in sequence you will understand how they were written together. The video features an instrumental play through featuring the monster rhythm section of Marco Minnemann and Anthony Crawford, filmed by Bradley Cooper at Doghouse Studios."
