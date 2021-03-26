Ghastly Premiere New Track "Parasites" From Upcoming New Album "Mercurial Passages"

Finnish death metal band Ghastly premiere a new track named "Parasites", taken from their forthcoming new album "Mercurial Passages". The record will be out in stores May 28th, 2021 via 20 Buck Spin and was recorded and mixed at Parasite Dune Studios by Ghastly multi-instrumentalist Ian J. D’Waters, mastered at Redmount Studios by Magnus Lindberg (Cult of Luna).