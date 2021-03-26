Body Void Premiere New Song "Fawn" From Upcoming New Album "Bury Me Beneath This Rotting Earth"
Doom metal band Body Void premiere a new song entitled "Fawn", taken from their upcoming new album "Bury Me Beneath This Rotting Earth", which will be out in stores April 23 through Prosthetic Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Body Void Premiere New Song 'Fawn'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.