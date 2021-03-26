Fucker Premiere "Bastard Liar" From Upcoming New Compilation "Dichlofos"

Russian heavy metal/hardcore punk band Fucker premiere "Bastard Liar", taken from their impending new compilation album "Dichlofos". The record will be released by Satanath Records' label-partner Grimm Distribution (Ukraine) on April 9th, 2021.

Check out now "Bastard Liar" below.