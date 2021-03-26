Fucker Premiere "Bastard Liar" From Upcoming New Compilation "Dichlofos"
Russian heavy metal/hardcore punk band Fucker premiere "Bastard Liar", taken from their impending new compilation album "Dichlofos". The record will be released by Satanath Records' label-partner Grimm Distribution (Ukraine) on April 9th, 2021.
Check out now "Bastard Liar" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Endseeker Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Body Void Premiere New Song "Fawn"
0 Comments on "Fucker Premiere 'Bastard Liar'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.