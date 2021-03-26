Gojira Premiere New Single & Music Video “Amazonia”
Gojira premiered their new single and music video “Amazonia” from their seventh studio full-length “Fortitude“. Charles De Meyer directed the clip for the track, the proceeds from which will go towards The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil. The group‘s impending new album will hit stores on April 30th.
