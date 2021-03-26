"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Gojira Premiere New Single & Music Video “Amazonia”

posted Mar 26, 2021 at 3:45 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Gojira premiered their new single and music video “Amazonia” from their seventh studio full-length “Fortitude“. Charles De Meyer directed the clip for the track, the proceeds from which will go towards The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil. The group‘s impending new album will hit stores on April 30th.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Gojira Premiere New Track & Music Video “Amazonia”"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 