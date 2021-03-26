Crobot Premiere New Track & Music Video “Mountain” - Anthrax’s Frank Bello Guests

Crobot joined forces with Anthrax’s bassist/vocalist Frank Bello on their new advance track “Mountain“ off the group’s new EP “Rat Child“, due out June 18th via Mascot Label Group. The outing will feature also guest contibutions from Howard Jones (Light The Torch/ex-Killswitch Engage) and Steel Panther‘s Stix Zadania.

Anew video for the single will premiere as well in a few hours (as off press time) below: