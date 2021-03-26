"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Tomahawk (Faith No More, Helmet, The Jesus Lizard, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Predators And Scavengers”

posted Mar 26, 2021 at 3:21 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Faith No More

Band Photo: Faith No More (?)

Tomahawk - the supergroup featuring Faith No More singer Mike Patton, The Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison, former Helmet drummer John Stainer and Mr. Bungle, etc. bassist Trevor Dunn - premiere a new Diego Cumplido directed music video for "Predators And Scavengers". The track is taken from the group’s new outing “Tonic Immobility“ out in stores today.

Explains Denison:

“‘Predators And Scavengers‘ started out as a general observation on the current ecological climate of our planet. Perhaps it could also be applied to the socioeconomic climate as well?”

