Tomahawk (Faith No More, Helmet, The Jesus Lizard, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Predators And Scavengers”
Band Photo: Faith No More (?)
Tomahawk - the supergroup featuring Faith No More singer Mike Patton, The Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison, former Helmet drummer John Stainer and Mr. Bungle, etc. bassist Trevor Dunn - premiere a new Diego Cumplido directed music video for "Predators And Scavengers". The track is taken from the group’s new outing “Tonic Immobility“ out in stores today.
Explains Denison:
“‘Predators And Scavengers‘ started out as a general observation on the current ecological climate of our planet. Perhaps it could also be applied to the socioeconomic climate as well?”
