Tortuga Signs With Napalm Records; New Album Expected In 2022
Napalm Records is proud to announce the signing of psychedelic stoner and doom metal outfit Tortuga from Poland! After making a giant impact on the scene in 2017 with their self-titled EP, followed by their H.P. Lovecraft inspired album "Deities" (2020) that gathered hundreds of thousands of streams across all streaming platforms, Tortuga is ready to dive into the next chapter of their career!
Tortuga are currently working on new music, set for release via Napalm Records in 2022.
Tortuga about signing to Napalm Records:
"We weren’t very respectful towards the Lovecraftian Deities on our second LP, so they punished mankind with a pandemic and made it impossible for us to tour with our album. Gladly, they are merciful, and they gave us a second chance in the form of a pretty awesome collaboration with Napalm Records. We are already working on our third album and rest assured that this time we won't mock any deities. We learned our lesson."
