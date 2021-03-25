Skindred Debuts Lyric Video For Previously Unreleased Song "Struggle"
Skindred have revealed a brand-new lyric video for the track "Struggle," which is previously unreleased and is featured on the upcoming re-release of "Roots Rock Riot," which will be out on April 23rd. You can pre-order the album here.
The very timely and poignant new song "Struggle" is an acoustic track, and although not the typical Skindred sound, showcases the band’s prowess as powerful songwriters.
Drummer Arya Goggin comments, "The song ‘Struggle’, to me at least conveys a message of hope when you're in the battle for love. We have all been there and sometimes we win and sometimes we lose. ‘Struggle’ is about keeping on with the fight as it will be worth it in the end.
"Life is sometimes a struggle and this year it has really highlighted that. To me it’s as important today as it was when we wrote it over 15 years ago. I’m so pleased it’s getting the chance to be heard and hopefully people will draw a positive message from it."
