Akhenaten Premiere New Single "Neferkapta's Tomb" From Impending New Album "The Emerald Tablets Of Thoth"
U.S.-based black/death metal band Akhenaten premiere a new single entitled "Neferkapta's Tomb", taken from their impending new album "The Emerald Tablets Of Thoth". The effort will be out in stores April 30th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Dark Terror Temple (Mexico).
