The Bronx Premiere New Song "White Shadow" From Upcoming New Album "Bronx VI"
The Bronx return after four years with a new single named "White Shadow" taken from their impending new album "Bronx VI", due out on August 27, 2021.
Check out now "White Shadow" below.
