Lamb Of God Premiere New Video For "Routes" Featuring Testament Singer Chuck Billy
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Lamb Of God premiere a new official music video for their new single “Routes” featuring Testament vocalist Chuck Billy and streaming via YouTube below. It is taken from their impending deluxe edition of the bandp’s 2020 self-titled full-length, which will be released on March 26th via Epic Records. That expanded version of the album will also include a second disc containing their full September 18, 2020 livestream performance "Live In Richmond, VA".
Tells Billy:
“It’s always an honor to be asked to perform with Lamb of God, especially on this song. It has such a deep meaning for me personally with my native American heritage. I’m happy Randy included me to get the message out about what on with Native Americans in the USA.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Greenleaf Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
The Bronx Premiere New Song "White Shadow"
0 Comments on "Lamb Of God Premiere New Music Video 'Routes'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.