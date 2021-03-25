Lamb Of God Premiere New Video For "Routes" Featuring Testament Singer Chuck Billy

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Lamb Of God premiere a new official music video for their new single “Routes” featuring Testament vocalist Chuck Billy and streaming via YouTube below. It is taken from their impending deluxe edition of the bandp’s 2020 self-titled full-length, which will be released on March 26th via Epic Records. That expanded version of the album will also include a second disc containing their full September 18, 2020 livestream performance "Live In Richmond, VA".

Tells Billy:

“It’s always an honor to be asked to perform with Lamb of God, especially on this song. It has such a deep meaning for me personally with my native American heritage. I’m happy Randy included me to get the message out about what on with Native Americans in the USA.”