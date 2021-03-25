Meshuggah Enters The Studio To Record New Album And Announces The Return Of Guitarist Fredrik Thordendal
Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers Meshuggah have entered Sweetspot Studios in Sweden to record their ninth studio album and follow-up to their highly acclaimed and Grammy Nominated album, "The Violent Sleep Of Reason."
The band comments, "Things are happening. As some of you figured out we have entered Sweetspot Studios and have begun recording a new album. ::Spoiler:: There will be distortion and kicks.
"Also, we have other news. We are releasing Per Nilsson back into the wild to roam free in any way he sees fit. It has been a true privilege and honor to share the stage with Per and even more importantly we have made a great friend through our travels. Per. We thank you. You are a formidable human being!!
"Check out all of Per's goodness at www.facebook.com/scarguitar | www.facebook.com/scarsymmetry
"So why are we releasing Per back into a more stable habitat you ask? The answer is simple. Fredrik will be back for lead work on the album as well as touring going forward. In other words. The band is back together. In full effect."
"Stay tuned for more information on the new album!"
Meshuggah return to the stage this November as they begin their mammoth European tour in Vienna. The band are also set to play a groundbreaking show at London's Royal Albert Hall in June 2022.
Support on the EU leg comes from Swiss/American post black metal outfit Zeal & Ardor (excl. Oberhausen and London)
2021:
19.11. A-Vienna - Arena
20.11. D-Munich - Tonhalle
22.11. F-Lyon - Le Transbordeur
23.11. D-Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
25.11. NL-Tilburg - 013
26.11. LUX-Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal
27.11. F-Lille - L’Aeronef
28.11. F-Paris - L’Olympia
30.11. F-Milan - Alcatraz
01.12. CH-Zurich - Samsung Hall
02.12. D-Leipzig - Haus Auensee
03.12. D-Oberhausen - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
05.12. UK-Bristol - O2 Academy
06.12. SCO-Glasgow - Barrowlands
08.12. UK-Manchester - Academy
09.12. UK-Nottingham - Rock City
11.12. B-Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
12.12. D-Berlin - Columbiahalle
13.12. D-Hamburg - Große Freiheit
+
2022
03.06. UK-London - Royal Albert Hall
