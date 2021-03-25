Meshuggah Enters The Studio To Record New Album And Announces The Return Of Guitarist Fredrik Thordendal

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers Meshuggah have entered Sweetspot Studios in Sweden to record their ninth studio album and follow-up to their highly acclaimed and Grammy Nominated album, "The Violent Sleep Of Reason."

The band comments, "Things are happening. As some of you figured out we have entered Sweetspot Studios and have begun recording a new album. ::Spoiler:: There will be distortion and kicks.

"Also, we have other news. We are releasing Per Nilsson back into the wild to roam free in any way he sees fit. It has been a true privilege and honor to share the stage with Per and even more importantly we have made a great friend through our travels. Per. We thank you. You are a formidable human being!!

"Check out all of Per's goodness at www.facebook.com/scarguitar | www.facebook.com/scarsymmetry

"So why are we releasing Per back into a more stable habitat you ask? The answer is simple. Fredrik will be back for lead work on the album as well as touring going forward. In other words. The band is back together. In full effect."

"Stay tuned for more information on the new album!"

Meshuggah return to the stage this November as they begin their mammoth European tour in Vienna. The band are also set to play a groundbreaking show at London's Royal Albert Hall in June 2022.

Support on the EU leg comes from Swiss/American post black metal outfit Zeal & Ardor (excl. Oberhausen and London)

2021:

19.11. A-Vienna - Arena

20.11. D-Munich - Tonhalle

22.11. F-Lyon - Le Transbordeur

23.11. D-Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

25.11. NL-Tilburg - 013

26.11. LUX-Esch Sur Alzette - Rockhal

27.11. F-Lille - L’Aeronef

28.11. F-Paris - L’Olympia

30.11. F-Milan - Alcatraz

01.12. CH-Zurich - Samsung Hall

02.12. D-Leipzig - Haus Auensee

03.12. D-Oberhausen - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

05.12. UK-Bristol - O2 Academy

06.12. SCO-Glasgow - Barrowlands

08.12. UK-Manchester - Academy

09.12. UK-Nottingham - Rock City

11.12. B-Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

12.12. D-Berlin - Columbiahalle

13.12. D-Hamburg - Große Freiheit

+

2022

03.06. UK-London - Royal Albert Hall