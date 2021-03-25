Hacktivist To Release New Album "Hyperdialect" In June; Posts New Music Video "Planet Zero" Online

UK grime-metal quintet Hacktivist have announced their eagerly anticipated new album, "Hyperdialect," due for release on 18th June 2021 via UNFD. The band have also released a video for their brand new single "Planet Zero."

Check out the video for "Planet Zero" below.

Co-vocalist J. Hurley comments: "Look at the state of the planet at the moment and people are still ignoring it. It doesn’t make sense. There are all these homeless people on the streets, but there’s all this land and enough food to go around for everyone.”

Co-vocalist Jot Maxi adds: "There are so many things wrong with the way humanity is. We’re self-destructive and everybody knows it. It’s in a lot of films, especially in science fiction. But that dark future is no longer fiction and it’s very clear that we’re on a downwards path. If I buy a bottle of something to drink, it’s going to be sold in plastic and I’m going to feel guilt about that. Take a look at any city around the world – there’s so much opulence and grandeur on show, but look closely enough and you’ll find people living on the streets, homeless. Where is this going? There are islands of plastic bottles in the sea now, but we only have this one planet. It’s mad. It’s all tilting downwards, and into the mouth's of the rich."

Tracklisting:

1. Anti-Emcees

2. Luminosity

3. Lifeform

4. Armoured Core (feat. Kid Bookie)

5. Turning Tables

6. Currency

7. Hyperdialect (feat. Aaron Matts)

8. Dogs Of War

9. Ultima Dies

10. Planet Zero

11. How Dare You Exist

12. Reprogram