Pyramaze Uploads New Lyric Video "The Time Traveller"
Danish progressive power metal group, Pyramaze, have released a lyric video for the song "The Time Traveller" (featuring Matt Barlow and Lance King), from their latest album, Epitaph, out now AFM Records. You can watch the lyric video below.
Says the band: "We are proud to share with you our brand new video for the song 'The Time Traveller'! This song is one of the tracks off our new album Epitaph, and features Matthew Barlow as "The Guardian Of Time" and Lance King as "The Spirit Of What Could Have Been". Special thanks to Michael Kammeyer (who also founded Pyramaze) for writing the story, lyrics, and vocal melodies! Amazing hand paintings by Nijoel Leman and animation and editing by Chance White. Enjoy!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Pyramaze Uploads New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.