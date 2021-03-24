Pyramaze Uploads New Lyric Video "The Time Traveller"

Danish progressive power metal group, Pyramaze, have released a lyric video for the song "The Time Traveller" (featuring Matt Barlow and Lance King), from their latest album, Epitaph, out now AFM Records. You can watch the lyric video below.

Says the band: "We are proud to share with you our brand new video for the song 'The Time Traveller'! This song is one of the tracks off our new album Epitaph, and features Matthew Barlow as "The Guardian Of Time" and Lance King as "The Spirit Of What Could Have Been". Special thanks to Michael Kammeyer (who also founded Pyramaze) for writing the story, lyrics, and vocal melodies! Amazing hand paintings by Nijoel Leman and animation and editing by Chance White. Enjoy!"