Sepultura Adds UK Shows To European Tour With Sacred Reich And Crowbar
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
Early last year, Sepultura released their sensational new record Quadra - a contemporary thrash monument, backed by sublime melodies and technical dexterity. Itching to perform new tracks live to their fans, the band are thrilled to announce a UK leg to their Quadra European Tour, already announced for later this year.
Tickets and VIP upgrades will go on sale this Friday 26th March @ 10am GMT here:
https://sepultura.com.br/tour-dates
Guitarist Andreas Kisser stated:
"I’m so thrilled to announce the UK tour for November, it has been a crazy year and I miss the stage so much. We will have the chance to perform the news songs from our last album "Quadra" for the first time plus all the best songs of our career. I can’t wait to see you all again from the stage, don’t miss this! Stay safe and well and see you all soon!"
The European tour dates are as follows:
04.11. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio
05.11. DE Berlin – Festsaal
06.11. DE Leipzig – Hellraiser
07.11. DE Hamburg – Markthalle
09.11. PL Wroclaw - A2
10.11. AT Vienna – Arena
12.11. CZ Zlin - Hala Datart
13.11. DE Munich – Backstage
14.11. CH Lausanne – Les Docks
16.11. ES Barcelona – Razzmatazz
17.11. ES Madrid – La Riviera
18.11. PT Porto – Hard Club
19.11. ES Pamplona – Totem
20.11. FR Toulouse – Le Bikini
21.11. FR Paris – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
23.11 UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill
24.11. IE Dublin – Academy
25.11 UK Manchester - O2 Ritz
26.11 UK Glasgow - Garage
27.11 UK London - Brixton Electric
28.11. BE Antwerp – Trix
30.11. LU Esch/Alzette – Rockhal
01.12. DE Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
02.12. DE Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn
03.12. CH Pratteln – Z-7
04.12. DE Cologne – Essigfabrik
05.12. NL Haarlem - Patronaat
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Sepultura Adds UK Shows To European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.