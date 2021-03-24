Sepultura Adds UK Shows To European Tour With Sacred Reich And Crowbar

Early last year, Sepultura released their sensational new record Quadra - a contemporary thrash monument, backed by sublime melodies and technical dexterity. Itching to perform new tracks live to their fans, the band are thrilled to announce a UK leg to their Quadra European Tour, already announced for later this year.

Tickets and VIP upgrades will go on sale this Friday 26th March @ 10am GMT here:

https://sepultura.com.br/tour-dates

Guitarist Andreas Kisser stated:

"I’m so thrilled to announce the UK tour for November, it has been a crazy year and I miss the stage so much. We will have the chance to perform the news songs from our last album "Quadra" for the first time plus all the best songs of our career. I can’t wait to see you all again from the stage, don’t miss this! Stay safe and well and see you all soon!"

The European tour dates are as follows:

04.11. DK Copenhagen – Amager Bio

05.11. DE Berlin – Festsaal

06.11. DE Leipzig – Hellraiser

07.11. DE Hamburg – Markthalle

09.11. PL Wroclaw - A2

10.11. AT Vienna – Arena

12.11. CZ Zlin - Hala Datart

13.11. DE Munich – Backstage

14.11. CH Lausanne – Les Docks

16.11. ES Barcelona – Razzmatazz

17.11. ES Madrid – La Riviera

18.11. PT Porto – Hard Club

19.11. ES Pamplona – Totem

20.11. FR Toulouse – Le Bikini

21.11. FR Paris – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

23.11 UK Wolverhampton - KK's Steel Mill

24.11. IE Dublin – Academy

25.11 UK Manchester - O2 Ritz

26.11 UK Glasgow - Garage

27.11 UK London - Brixton Electric

28.11. BE Antwerp – Trix

30.11. LU Esch/Alzette – Rockhal

01.12. DE Wiesbaden – Schlachthof

02.12. DE Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

03.12. CH Pratteln – Z-7

04.12. DE Cologne – Essigfabrik

05.12. NL Haarlem - Patronaat