Jinjer Begins Recording New Album; Announces World Tour Dates

Ukraine's modern metal juggernaut Jinjer have proven that they will never lessen their relentless pace and continue to work overtime, earning them the reputation as one of metal’s hardest working bands out there today. With many of their videos cracking the million mark and each of their albums released so far are highly praised by critics, scene insiders and fans alike, the band never tires of distributing their mercilessly progressive, heavy metal music to anyone that will listen.

Jinjer have finally entered the studio to start working on their highly anticipated 4th album on Napalm Records. Given the working title #JINJER4 by their fans, the band has been intensively writing new material over the past few months and it promises to be their most visionary and impactful release to date.

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented:

"Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion- the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... this new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general."

The recording sessions are once again taking place at the Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine together with highly talented and good friend producer Max Morton.

In addition to this, Jinjer has also announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour of Europe in September and October with support from Humanity's Last Breath and Hypno5e, before heading across the pond for a North American tour, where they will be joined by Suicide Silence. The tour dates are as follows:

September 18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

September 19 - Jablonec Nad Nisou, Czech Republic - Eurocentrum

September 20 - Krakow, Poland - Hype Park

September 22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

September 23- Rostock, Germany - Mau Club

September 24 - Potsdam, Germany - Lindenpark

September 25 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

September 26 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

September 28 - Reims, France - Cartonnerie

September 29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

September 30 - Mannheim, Germany - Alte Feuerwache

October 1 - Saarbruecken, Germany - Garage

October 2 - Cologne, Germany - Euroblast Festival

October 3 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

October 22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

October 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

October 24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

October 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

October 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

October 29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

October 31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

November 2 - Denver, CO - Summit

November 4 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

November 5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

November 6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

November 7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

November 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

November 10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

November 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

November 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

November 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

November 17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

November 18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

November 19 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

November 20 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

November 21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

November 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

November 24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

November 26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

November 27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

November 28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

November 30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

December 1 - Tampa, FL - Jannus

December 2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

December 3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

December 4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

December 5 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

December 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

December 8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

December 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

December 11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

December 12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom