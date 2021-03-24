Jinjer Begins Recording New Album; Announces World Tour Dates
Ukraine's modern metal juggernaut Jinjer have proven that they will never lessen their relentless pace and continue to work overtime, earning them the reputation as one of metal’s hardest working bands out there today. With many of their videos cracking the million mark and each of their albums released so far are highly praised by critics, scene insiders and fans alike, the band never tires of distributing their mercilessly progressive, heavy metal music to anyone that will listen.
Jinjer have finally entered the studio to start working on their highly anticipated 4th album on Napalm Records. Given the working title #JINJER4 by their fans, the band has been intensively writing new material over the past few months and it promises to be their most visionary and impactful release to date.
Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented:
"Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that Jinjer have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion- the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... this new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general."
The recording sessions are once again taking place at the Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine together with highly talented and good friend producer Max Morton.
In addition to this, Jinjer has also announced that they will be embarking on a headlining tour of Europe in September and October with support from Humanity's Last Breath and Hypno5e, before heading across the pond for a North American tour, where they will be joined by Suicide Silence. The tour dates are as follows:
September 18 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic
September 19 - Jablonec Nad Nisou, Czech Republic - Eurocentrum
September 20 - Krakow, Poland - Hype Park
September 22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
September 23- Rostock, Germany - Mau Club
September 24 - Potsdam, Germany - Lindenpark
September 25 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
September 26 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
September 28 - Reims, France - Cartonnerie
September 29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
September 30 - Mannheim, Germany - Alte Feuerwache
October 1 - Saarbruecken, Germany - Garage
October 2 - Cologne, Germany - Euroblast Festival
October 3 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
October 22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
October 23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
October 24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
October 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
October 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
October 29 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
October 31 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
November 2 - Denver, CO - Summit
November 4 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
November 5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
November 6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
November 7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
November 9 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
November 10 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde
November 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
November 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
November 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
November 17 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
November 18 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
November 19 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
November 20 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place
November 21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
November 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
November 24 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
November 26 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
November 27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
November 28 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
November 30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
December 1 - Tampa, FL - Jannus
December 2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl
December 3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
December 4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
December 5 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
December 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
December 8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
December 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
December 11 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
December 12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
