Osiah Reveals New Album "Loss" Details; Posts New Lyric Video "The Eye Of The Swarm" Online

Northern England's most ferocious metal band, Osiah, return with their long-awaited new LP entitled, "Loss." The album will be released 7th May via Unique Leader and can be pre-ordered here: https://orcd.co/loss

The band are also streaming their monstrous new single "The Eye of The Swarm," featuring Shadow of Intent's Ben Duerr, which can be found below.

Osiah comment:

"'Loss' is Osiah’s darkest record to date, combining the monolithic misery of our debut record 'Terror Firma,' with a more matured technicality first showcased in our sophomore; 'Kingdom of Lies.'

"This record is the truest representation of Osiah to date, unhindered by linear concepts and wrote from a place of emotion instead.

"Featuring a new line up; Loss will cater to those familiar with our aggression, and also allow new listeners to be shown a raw unfiltered version of who we are, before they have an opportunity to witness our previous efforts.

"Osiah is stronger, faster, and more punishing than ever before, and we’ve called in our good friends Ben Duerr (Shadow of Intent) and Jason Evans (Ingested) to ensure the gears constantly step up throughout the album, not a single second of this record went to waste and we are excited to finally unleash this conduit of brutality."