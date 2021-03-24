Van Canto To Release New Album "To The Power Of Eight" In June; Posts Teaser Trailer Online

Band Photo: Van Canto (?)

The world's most exciting acapella metal masters Van Canto return with their energetic and unique Rakkatakka-power and are set to release their highly anticipated, eighth inimitable offering, "To The Power Of Eight," on June 4, 2021 via Napalm Records. Prepare for an outstanding vocal offering smashing in with full force! The record marks another milestone in the band's impressive career and presents Van Canto as a coherent entity stronger than ever!

With an impressive new teaser, Van Canto draw their devotees into a flawless universe and sonic adventure to deliver a glimpse of what can be expected in this multifaceted spectrum of vocal virtuosity. Adapted to the visual concept of the new record, this promising insight allows every band member to shine in high profile: A hypnotizing, harmonizing layer of drums smooths the way for vocal interpretation that only Van Canto can offer!

Van Canto states:

“The teaser presents an epic intro of our new album and heats up the anticipation for all twelve tracks in total: Eight original numbers and four cover versions (Iron Maiden, Amon Amarth, Queen and AC/DC). From ballads to proper double bass, you can find everything in there!”

Bringing pure vocal power to the metal world since 2006, Van Canto set the stage for their very own genre and never failed in surprising their fans and beyond, while showcasing that metal can be heavy as hell without any riffage. With their previous full length, "Trust in Rust" (2018), the German rarity reworked its lineup, consisting of seven members since then. For "To The Power Of Eight," the unit once again joined forces with Philip Dennis “Sly” Schunke, who had been the lead singer on their first six studio records. Sly joins lead vocalists Inga Scharf and Hagen Hirschmann on all twelve flawless tracks as third vocalist and special guest. It’s clear that this peerless piece of music was written with three voices in mind: "To The Power Of Eight" embodies a special sense of common bond and presents Van Canto in undeniable peak form!

Van Canto on the new album:

"Being able to present an album after 15 years of band history, where three lead singers share the microphone hand in hand, makes us incredibly proud. Due to the pandemic situation we had a lot of time to work on To The Power Of Eight and put all our heart and soul into the compositions, the arrangements and the production. Originally we planned to have Sly as guest vocalist for one song – but it turned out to be twelve in total in the end. If someone would ask for one record to present Van Canto the most suitable way, we would choose 'To The Power Of Eight.'"

"To The Power Of Eight" tracklisting:

1. To the Power of Eight

2. Dead by the Night

3. Faith Focus Finish

4. Falling Down

5. Heads Up High

6. Raise Your Horns

7. Turn Back Time

8. Run to the Hills

9. Hardrock Padlock

10. Thunderstruck

11. From the End

12. I Want It All