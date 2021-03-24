The Unguided Posts New Music Video "Where Love Comes To Die" Online

Band Photo: The Unguided (?)

As a surprise and special thank you to their fans, Swedish melodic death metal unit The Unguided have just released a new official music video for the dreamy crusher "Where Love Comes To Die."

With their new track, the Swedes once again prove that the well-balanced symbiosis of pop-inspired elements in combination with merciless heaviness and lyrics with depth succeeds with ease and that their songs absolutely stay in your head. In four minutes, the track takes you on a journey through a diverse sound construct and makes you scream for more! You can check it out below, along with a recent interview Richard Sjunnesson did with Metal Underground.

The Unguided's Richard Sjunnesson states:

"We’ve been sitting on this video for quite some while now! Our first thought was to save it for an eventual tour but that’s not going to happen in quite some time, so we just decided to do an interactive event with the fans to “unlock” the new music video. It’s for the only ballad on the album Father Shadow and we once again got the opportunity to work with Patric Ullaeus who filmed both “Crown Prince Syndrome” & “Where Love Comes To Die” during the same day! Roger and my sister and her husband can be seen in the video as the actors."