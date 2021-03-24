Zero Trust (Coheed And Cambria, Ex-Agents Of Man, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Birch" From Self-Titled Debut EP

Zero Trust (Coheed And Cambria, Ex-Agents Of Man, etc.) premiere a new song and music video "Birch", taken from their self-titled debut EP, out now through Equal Vision Records.





The group’s lineup includes current and former members of Coheed And Cambria, Agents Of Man and more:

Vocals: BJ Allen (Full Scale Riot, Ghidrah, GMK)

Guitars: Zack Thorne (Bulldoze, Agents Of Man, Skarhead)

Guitars: Mike Milewski (Bulldoze, Homicidal)

Bass/vocals: Travis Stever (Coheed And Cambria)

Drums: Evan Rossiter (Full Scale Riot, Organyc)

Comment the band:

“‘Birch‘ is about exploring the part of your mind that knows the whole system is against you, while also knowing that if humanity were to be unified, civil and just we would be in a much better position.”