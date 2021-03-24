Liquid Tension Experiment (Dream Theater, King Crimson, Peter Gabriel, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hypersonic”

Band Photo: Dream Theater (?)

Progressive hard rock/metal band Liquid Tension Experiment premiere their new advance track and video “Hypersonic” streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the second single from the band's impedning new album “LTE3“, out March 26th via InsideOutMusic.

The supergroup is of course comprised of Dream Theater‘s John Petrucci and Jordan Rudess, ex-Dream Theater, etc. drummer Mike Portnoy and Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel).

Comment the band individually:

Portnoy:

“‘Hypersonic‘ was the last song we composed of the four new compositions. We knew we needed an opener that was just going to take peoples’ heads off from the minute you hit play. It’s kind of a cross between ‘Acid Rain‘ and ‘Paradigm Shift‘ mixed with a lot of ‘The Dance Of Eternity‘ kind of insanity. We purposely threw everything including the kitchen sink into that one.”

Petrucci:

“As we were putting the album together, we all felt that there needed to be a track that had some chops and speed and that frantic nervous energy that a song like ‘Paradigm Shift‘ from the first LTE album or ‘Acid Rain‘ from LTE2 had – something heavy and full of energy. This song definitely checks off that box.”

Rudess:

“I remember how this one started – Petrucci head down at the guitar bringing this crazy riff to life, and things proceeding with great inspiration after that. Sometimes inspiration takes you on a ride and the whole chromatic moving section with chordal variation rushed out of all of us. This piece also features a totally written counterpoint thing at 4:10. Add some mad unisons and some Levin inspired, Zappa-like madness and you have a tune called ‘Hypersonic!’”

Levin:

“I think I heard the guys saying, ‘let’s get more nuts with the opening riffs than we did on the previous albums.’ For me it’s time to pull out the Stick – the only way I have a chance to keep up. Our usual plan is enacted here – blazing fast sections lead to melodic areas you want to sing along with but can’t because there are so many twists and turns.”