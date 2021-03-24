"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Cannibal Corpse Premiere New Single “Murderous Rampage”

posted Mar 24, 2021 at 1:56 PM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Photo of Cannibal Corpse

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Cannibal Corpse premiere their new single “Murderous Rampage” taken rom their impending new outing, “Violence Unimagined“. Metal Blade Records will have the band's thfifteenth full-length out on April 16., which marks the first album since guitarist Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal) took over guitar duties from Pat O’Brien in Cannibal Corpse.


1 Comment on "Cannibal Corpse Premiere “Murderous Rampage”"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

Anonymous Reader
1. This Was Meh for Them writes:

not their best, it was hard to dig, but the sound was perfect

# Mar 24, 2021 @ 7:23 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

