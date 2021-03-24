Cannibal Corpse Premiere New Single “Murderous Rampage”

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Cannibal Corpse premiere their new single “Murderous Rampage” taken rom their impending new outing, “Violence Unimagined“. Metal Blade Records will have the band's thfifteenth full-length out on April 16., which marks the first album since guitarist Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal) took over guitar duties from Pat O’Brien in Cannibal Corpse.



