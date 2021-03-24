Cannibal Corpse Premiere New Single “Murderous Rampage”
Cannibal Corpse premiere their new single “Murderous Rampage” taken rom their impending new outing, “Violence Unimagined“. Metal Blade Records will have the band's thfifteenth full-length out on April 16., which marks the first album since guitarist Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal) took over guitar duties from Pat O’Brien in Cannibal Corpse.
