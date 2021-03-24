Osiris Premiere New Song "Faceless Men" From Upcoming New Album "Meanders A Soul..."
Egypt's symphonic black metal band Osiris premiere a new song entitled "Faceless Men", taken from their upcoming new album "Meanders A Soul...", which will be out in stores April 26th via Satanath Records (Russia).
Check out now "Faceless Men" below.
