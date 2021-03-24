Just For Fun
Body Count Premiere New Music Video “The Hate Is Real”
Body Count share a fan-made music video for “The Hate Is Real“. Brooklyn, NY-based video creator Seby Martinez won the open competition to make a video for the song, streaming via YouTube for you below.
