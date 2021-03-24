Vexed Premiere New Music Video “Epiphany”
Vexed‘s new advance track and video “Epiphany” has premiered online as the second single from the band’s impending new album, “Culling Culture“. The outing is scheduled for a May 21st release by Napalm Records.
Tells the band:
“Learning to love and accept yourself can be an uphill struggle, especially in a world where people online are free to pick apart every inch of you. ‘Epiphany‘ is a vulnerable yet cutthroat track about falling victim to self-loathing, battling mental illness, and finally discovering how to not give a fuck about what anyone thinks of you.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ligature Marks Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Body Count Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Vexed Premiere New Music Video 'Epiphany'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.