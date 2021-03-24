"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Vexed Premiere New Music Video “Epiphany”

posted Mar 24, 2021

Vexed‘s new advance track and video “Epiphany” has premiered online as the second single from the band’s impending new album, “Culling Culture“. The outing is scheduled for a May 21st release by Napalm Records.

Tells the band:

“Learning to love and accept yourself can be an uphill struggle, especially in a world where people online are free to pick apart every inch of you. ‘Epiphany‘ is a vulnerable yet cutthroat track about falling victim to self-loathing, battling mental illness, and finally discovering how to not give a fuck about what anyone thinks of you.”

