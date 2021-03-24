Ligature Marks (36 Crazyfists, Vintersea) Premiere New Music Video “Noise In The Signal”
Ligature Marks - featuring 36 Crazyfists drummer Kyle Baltus, Vintersea‘s guitarist Karl Whinnery vocalist Benjamin Charles, bassist Dave Keller and Karl‘s brother Josh on guitar - premiere a new music video for their track “Noise In The Signal“. The band’s new full-length is expected out later this year.
Explains Karl:
“The idea behind ‘Noise In The Signal‘ is about being bombarded by a constant stream of overstimulation to the point of losing sight of our own truths. The signal might be loud, but that doesn’t always mean that it’s clear. I think the song and video really showcase the band’s current trajectory. We’ve been writing more collectively and have been coming up with even more elaborate music video ideas.”
