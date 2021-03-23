August Burns Red Premiere “Icarus” - Announce New EP “Guardian Sessions” For April 16th Release

August Burns Red premiere their latest single “Icarus” taken from impending “Guardians Sessions” EP. That effort will be released via Fearless Records on April 16th and consists of b-sides, covers and reimagined tracks.

Says bassist Dustin Davidson about the song:

“‘Icarus‘ was a b-side from ‘Guardians‘ because it just didn’t fit the vibe of the album. I’m happy that our fans can hear it now because it’s riffy and super fun to play on guitar. It’s the first ABR song that I’ve sang on, and for fans of my side project, Best Case Scenario, I think you’ll hear the influence sprinkled throughout this one.”

Adds guitarist JB Brubaker :

“The ‘Guardians Sessions‘ EP was put together on the foundation of two songs: ‘Standing In The Storm‘ and ‘Icarus‘. Those songs were recorded in September of 2019, when we were finishing up our album ‘Guardians‘. Both tracks got cut from the record, as we had too much material and they were the black sheep of the group.

When all touring was shut down in March of 2020, we began working on a couple of cover songs and re-imagined versions of some songs from ‘Guardians‘. Those songs were recorded in the summer of 2020. We wanted to be productive with our downtime and work on a project that would be fun for both us and our fans.”

“Guardians Sessions” EP track listing:

01 – “Standing In The Storm”

02 – “Icarus”

03 – “Chop Suey!” (System Of A Down cover)

04 – “Westworld” (Ramin Djawadi cover)

05 – “Paramount (Reprise)”

06 – “Extinct By Instinct (Reprise)”