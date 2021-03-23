Noctule (Svalbard) Premiere New Song "Labyrinthian" From Upcoming New Album "Wretched Abyss"

Svalbard frontwoman Serena Cherry's solo project Noctule premiere a new song entitled "Labyrinthian", taken from their upcoming new album "Wretched Abyss". The record will be out on May 28th via Translation Loss Records/Church Road Records/Through Love Records.

Explains Cherry:

“‘Labyrinthian is a song about my favorite dungeon in The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim. It is an ode to the ancient Nordic ruin that was originally built by a dragon cult as a temple to the dragons. I love the haunting atmosphere in this dungeon, and the surprising twists and turns of the quest where you follow the group of ghostly mages through the dungeon. With this song I tried to capture the rich history of Laybrinthian, within the context of the overarching glory and sorrows of Winterhold.

The intertwining guitar leads and the clean choral singing in this track are some of my proudest musical moments I’ve ever composed. The climax of the song is a musical illustration of the rising to the challenge to defeat Morokei and obtain the Staff of Magnus.”