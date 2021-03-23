Hymnr Premiere New Track "Part III" From Upcoming Debut Album "Far Beyond Insanity"
Black metal band Hymnr premiere a new track named "Part III", taken from their upcoming debut album "Far Beyond Insanity". The record will be released April 23rd through Saturnal Records.
