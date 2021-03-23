Phreneticum Premiere New Song "Der Turm" From Upcoming New Album "Der Stille Zerfall"
German black metal band Phreneticum premiere their new song "Der Turm", taken from their impending new album "Der Stille Zerfall", which will be co-released by Satanath Records (Russia) and Onism Productions (United Kingdom) on March 04th.
Check out now "Der Turm" below.

