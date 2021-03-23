Panopticon Premiere New Track "Moth Eaten Soul" From Upcoming New Album "…And Again Into The Light"
Minnesota-based atmospheric black metal unit Panopticon premiere a new track called "Moth Eaten Soul", taken from their upcoming new album "…And Again Into The Light", which will be out in stores May 15th via Bandcamp.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rob Scallon Premieres New Song & Video "MudHook"
- Next Article:
Phreneticum Premiere New Song "Der Turm"
0 Comments on "Panopticon Premiere New Track 'Moth Eaten Soul'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.