Grey Skies Fallen Share "Cold Dead Lands" From Upcoming "Cold Dead Lands" Reissue
New York-based doom metal trio Grey Skies Fallen share "Cold Dead Lands", streaming via YouTube for you below. It is the title-track is off their upcoming reissue of their album "Cold Dead Lands". The re-release is due out April 8th, 2021 via Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution, Paragon Records and More Hate Productions.
