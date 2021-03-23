Apes of God Premiere New Song "Emergidos del Odio y Rencor" From Upcoming New Album "En el Recinto de la Tempestad"

Thrashing death metal band Apes of God from El Salvador premiere a new song entitled "Emergidos del Odio y Rencor", taken from their upcoming new album "En el Recinto de la Tempestad". The new record is set for release on April 28th by Death in Pieces Records, Deathrockersorrow Records, and Morbid Skull Records.

Check out now "Emergidos del Odio y Rencor" below.

The album was recorded by Morbid Miasma in La Víspera Del Demonio Studios in San Salvador, and it was mixed and mastered by Ernesto Cruz in KYD Studios in La Libertad. The record’s cover art was created by the Ukrainian artist Kali Macabre.