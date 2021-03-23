Apes of God Premiere New Song "Emergidos del Odio y Rencor" From Upcoming New Album "En el Recinto de la Tempestad"
Thrashing death metal band Apes of God from El Salvador premiere a new song entitled "Emergidos del Odio y Rencor", taken from their upcoming new album "En el Recinto de la Tempestad". The new record is set for release on April 28th by Death in Pieces Records, Deathrockersorrow Records, and Morbid Skull Records.
Check out now "Emergidos del Odio y Rencor" below.
The album was recorded by Morbid Miasma in La Víspera Del Demonio Studios in San Salvador, and it was mixed and mastered by Ernesto Cruz in KYD Studios in La Libertad. The record’s cover art was created by the Ukrainian artist Kali Macabre.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sterbefall Share New Song "Kvlt"
- Next Article:
Grey Skies Fallen Share "Cold Dead Lands"
0 Comments on "Apes of God Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.