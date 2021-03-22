Sterbefall Share New Song "Kvlt" From Upcoming New Album "Verlorene Zeit"
Russian post-black metal band Sterbefall share a new song entitled "Kvlt", taken from their upcoming new album "Verlorene Zeit". The effort will be out in stores April 24th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Fog Foundation (Italy).
