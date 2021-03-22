Sarkrista Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Sworn to Profound Heres"
Finnish black metal outfit Sarkrista premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Sworn to Profound Heres". The outing was released by Purity Through Fire (CD, LP) and Worship Tapes (cassette version) on March 21st.
Check out now "Sworn to Profound Heres" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wode Premiere New Song "Lunar Madness"
- Next Article:
Sterbefall Share New Song "Kvlt"
0 Comments on "Sarkrista Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.