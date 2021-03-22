Sarkrista Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Sworn to Profound Heres"



Finnish black metal outfit Sarkrista premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Sworn to Profound Heres". The outing was released by Purity Through Fire (CD, LP) and Worship Tapes (cassette version) on March 21st.

Check out now "Sworn to Profound Heres" in its entirety below.