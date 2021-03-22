"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Wode Premiere New Song "Lunar Madness" From Upcoming New Album "Burn In Many Mirrors"

posted Mar 22, 2021 at 3:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Manchester, UK-based progressive, blackened death metal band Wode premiere a new song titled "Lunar Madness". The track is off their upcoming new album "Burn In Many Mirrors", which will be out in stores April 2nd, 2021 via 20 Buck Spin Records.

