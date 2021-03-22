"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Chain Gang Grave Premiere New Song "Fever Dream" From Upcoming New Album "Cement Mind"

posted Mar 22, 2021 at 3:28 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Chain Gang Grave premiere a new song entitled "Fever Dream", taken from their upcoming new debut full-length "Cement Mind". The album will be out on April 16 and was recorded and mixed by Chain Gang Grave at their home studio in Brooklyn, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Poison Idea, Dropdead, Ceremony).

Check out now "Fever Dream" below.


What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Chain Gang Grave Premiere New Song 'Fever Dream'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 