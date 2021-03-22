Chain Gang Grave Premiere New Song "Fever Dream" From Upcoming New Album "Cement Mind"
Chain Gang Grave premiere a new song entitled "Fever Dream", taken from their upcoming new debut full-length "Cement Mind". The album will be out on April 16 and was recorded and mixed by Chain Gang Grave at their home studio in Brooklyn, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege (Poison Idea, Dropdead, Ceremony).
Check out now "Fever Dream" below.
